Kai expresses his disappointment at not being able to perform with his SuperM members on 'Sketchbook' due to his injury

On the September 11 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', SuperM appeared as guests and performed some of their latest singles including "100", "Tiger Inside", as well as "Dangerous Woman"!

However, SuperM performed their choreography-centric numbers "100" and "Tiger Inside" as 6-members, due to member Kai's injury.

Later during SuperM's talk segment, MC Yoo Hee Yeol asked Kai how his injury was. Kai responded, "Because I was going back and forth between SuperM promotions and preparations for my solo album, there was an unexpected, minor injury. But it's not anything serious, and I believe it will heal quickly."

He then added on, "When I watch the members dancing on stage while I'm sitting down, it makes me want to dance with them. I feel apologetic toward the members too, and also there's the question of my screen time..."

Here, MC Yoo Hee Yeol commented, "You all have to remember that your bodies do not belong to just you alone. Your bodies belong to the national people of South Korea. You must take utmost care of your health."





You can check out all of SuperM's performances from this week's 'Sketchbook' below!

