BTS’s Jimin continues to top male individual brand value rankings for 21 consecutive months in September

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has published the brand value rankings of individual male K-Pop idols for the month of September.

From August 17 to September 18, the institute conducted big data analysis on data collected from 653 individual boy group members, including in media activity, participation, community activity, communication, etc. Comparing with the index from August 2020, the activity for September has increased by 34.44%.

In the September edition of male individual brand value rankings, BTS’s Jimin continues to top the chart, for 21 consecutive months. With an increase of 47.18% from the previous month, Jimin leads the charts with a brand value index of 9,531,956. Following right behind him are group members Jungkook at second place with 7,445,171 (83.52% increase) and V at third place with 6,968,585 (108.81% increase).

From 4th to 10th are: BTS’s Suga, BTS’s RM, BTS’s Jin, BTS’s J-hope, EXO’s Baekhyun, Astro’s Cha Eunwoo, EXO’s Kai.

