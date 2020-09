CRAVITY's latest album has topped Japan's Tower Records!

Starship Entertainment's rookie group CRAVITY has recently made a comeback with album 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'. After its initial release on August 24 KST, the album ranked #1 on Japan's Tower Records' on the album charts.

The rookie group also snagged their first win on 'The Show' with title song "Flame" on September 1 KST.

Congratulations to CRAVITY! How are you enjoying their album?