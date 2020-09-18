IU reveals she cried after having a difficult time filming for 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

On September 18th, IU held a VLive broadcast in celebration of her 12th-anniversary.



She began the V Live to check the broadcast connection as she read some of the comments her fans were leaving on the live chatbox. There were many fans from all over the world tuning in on IU's 12th Anniversary Special V Live.

She even showed off her new dress and stated she got her hair done to show her fans. Then she updated her fans on her recent works. She revealed that she had filmed a special 12th-anniversary episode for KBS 2TV's music program 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' this past Tuesday on September 15.

She confessed that she had a difficult time when she was recording the episode. She stated, "When I perform for a concert, I knock out for three days. I can't do anything for three days straight. Usually, my parents come to my house and they feed me. They come and tell me to wake up. so I went to 'Sketchbook' thinking it would be another concert. But I was very wrong. This wasn't a concert but it was broadcast. So I was only thinking about my condition for concerts. Because this is a television broadcast, it's filmed from various angles, but I wasn't able to prepare at all for it."





IU continued, "When I usually have my concerts, I usually have a long concert - I get excited so I can sing for 6 hours. So I thought it would be easier than my concert but it was really hard. I felt like I had three concerts in one day. I had to change my makeup several times and my clothes too. It felt like I was going through a training that I never felt since I debuted. Then my voice stopped coming out. I never thought my voice would stop coming out because it never happened before. My voice stopped coming out 1 hour before the show filming ended. So all the staff members and uncle Yoo Hee Yeol cheered me on and supported me."







IU stated she was able to finish filming thanks to everyone's support. However, she stated that she cried when she went home. She said she felt physically tired but her staff members sent her messages saying this was the first time they saw IU having such a difficult time. One staff member messaged her, "I guess you're an ordinary 28-year-old as well. I felt sad to see you suffer."





IU also stated that she had a harder time because there was no live audience at the set. She realized that this was completely different from a concert. She stated, "I cried my eyes out because of this indescribable feeling. I felt apologetic to all the staff who worked hard and suffered because of me. I also felt thankful when all the staff and uncle Yoo Hee Yeol comforted me."

IU made her fans laugh by stating that when she stated, "I realized by voice gives out when I constantly sing like that for ten hours. Also, you can see my condition change throughout the show. In the beginning, you can see me very lively but by the end, you can see my dark circles and kind of my mentality giving out too. I think my fan can see the change in my condition."





The recent episode of IU's special on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' has been released. In the episode, the solo singer showed off a mini-concert for the 12th-anniversary of her debut. She sang her signature songs that have been most beloved by netizens and fans all around the world.

You can check out the performances below.











