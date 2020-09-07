Korean men in their 20s & 30s reveal which male celebrities they think have the best visuals

Korean men gave their word on which male celebrities have "ideal visuals".

Recently, 'Male Grooming Trend Report' in Korea revealed that men between the ages 20 and 39 participated in a 4-year poll in which they gave the names of their favorite 'male celebrity visuals'. From 2017 to 2019, 500 men were selected to answer the question once every year in January. For this year, 250 more men were added to the list, resulting in 700 answers in the poll.

The top visuals according to the men were:

2017 - Jung Woo Sung, Park Bo Gum, Song Joong Ki

2018 - Jung Woo Sung (69 votes), Won Bin (49 votes), Gong Yoo (35 votes), et al (including Park Bo Gum, Song Joong Ki, Kang Dong Won, Jo In Sung, and more)

2019 - Jung Woo Sung (56 votes), Won Bin (51 votes), Hyun Bin (49 votes), et al (including Park Bo Gum, Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, and more)

2020 - Hyun Bin (107 votes), Jung Woo Sung (81 votes), Won Bin (55 votes), et al (including Park Bo Gum, Jang Dong Gun, Gong Yoo, Park Seo Joon, Jung Hae In, and more)





Netizens figured that the influence of K-dramas of that year and other social factors contribute to the men's decisions. Furthermore, many women netizens were glad to see the additions of new names this year, such as Park Seo Joon and Jung Hae In.

Other comments include:

"Where is Seo Kang Joon?"

"Hyun Bin is the best..."

"Hyun Bin and Park Bo Gum!"

"Hyun Bin is an all-time fave"

"Won Bin is AGE-less"

"Can't beat Kang Dong Won"

Are any of your favorite actors on this list?