Heechul asks, "Why didn't you appear on a variety show sooner?" as BLACKPINK's Jisoo displays her adorable charms on SBS's 'Delicious Rendezvous'

BLACKPINK member Jisoo appeared on the September 17 broadcast of SBS's 'Delicious Rendezvous'.



On the episode of the SBS cooking variety show, Jisoo drew the attention of viewers as she showed her passion and tendencies to put maximum effort into everything that she does. In particular, she stated she doesn't have much experience in cutting but she put in her best effort to cut the ingredients.



During the break time, she also showed off her talents as the cast members began singing karaoke. In turn, Jisoo volunteered to sing and sang the song "DDU-DU DDU-DU" by none other than BLACKPINK.







As soon as the song started, Jisoo appeared on the screen. She happily yelled and laughed saying "Look I'm on television!" Then Jisoo continued to sing the song and dance with high energy. Kim Dong Joon and Kim Heechul joined in on the song to adorn the stage with Jisoo.



After the song finished, the karaoke machine showed a score of 92. Jisoo seemed ecstatic as she made a peace sign with her hands and stated, "I sang all the parts of the four members". Yang Se Hyung and Yoo Byung Jae could not hide their smiles as they said "Jisoo is so cute." Heechul also asked, "Why didn't you appear on a variety show sooner?"



After the short break time, Jisoo and Heechul continued on their recipe challenge. The two chose to make a dried radish-leaf soup and continued to prepare the ingredients. Jisoo was unfamiliar with using a knife but gave her best efforts and diligently cut the rest of the ingredients. Heechul felt Jisoo was taking too long by herself and decided to help her cut the rest.

After the ingredients were ready, Heechul and Jisoo began cooking the soup. Jisoo and Heechul followed the instructions and stirfried the dried radish-leaves. When it came time to add the milk, Heechul asked how much milk was to be added to the soup. Jisoo replied, "It says to put in the whole carton of milk". Without doubting Jisoo, Heechul poured in the entire carton.

However, something seemed wrong as the soup was too watery. When Heechul rechecked the instructions, it stated to add enough milk slowly based on the thickness of the soup.



Heechul realized the mistake and fell into a panic. On the contrary, Jisoo stated, "It's okay, don't worry. We'll add more ingredients." So Jisoo and Heechul added all the remaining ingredients that were left.

Jisoo comforted Heechul saying "Don't worry, we're doing according to the recipe and it's going according to plan. Just the serving size increased." Making everyone including Heechul laugh.



