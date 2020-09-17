Lee Hi radiates her sexy charms as she updates fans on social media

Recently, singer Lee Hi showed off her glamorous sexy charms that were unseen before.

On September 18th, Lee Hi uploaded a number of photos on Instagram as she updated her fans through social media.

In the photos that were revealed, Lee Hi is seen wearing a white crop top with white innerwear under her pants. She poses in front of a simple black background that is in contrast to her white attire and porcelain skin.

what also stands out is her bright red lips which are further accentuated by her milky glassy skin. Many netizens and fans are amazed by the drastic image change that the singer as gone through as she shows a sensual vibe that was unseen before.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi released her first single 'HOLO' with AOMG label, after she signed a contract with them. She also made a recent appearance on tvN's 'ONF'.