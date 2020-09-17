Seventeen reportedly preparing for October comeback

According to an exclusive media outlet report on September 18, the Seventeen boys are currently preparing to make a comeback!

The report states that Seventeen will be releasing a new album some time in October, and the members are currently hard at work preparing for their new release. Many are also interested in if Seventeen will be able to earn the title of 'Double Million Sellers' with their comeback album, as earlier this year, Seventeen's 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' became the team's first album to officially surpass 1 million album sales.

Meanwhile, Seventeen recently also earned the title of 'Half Million Sellers' with their 2nd Japanese album '24H'.

Do you want to see Seventeen sell 2 million albums this year?

[UPDATE] A representative of Pledis Entertainment has since responded with, "It's true that the Seventeen members are working diligently toward a comeback in October."