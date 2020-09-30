EXO's D.O. leaves a special Chuseok holiday message to his fans from the military

EXO member D.O. left a special message to his fans telling them he will return to them soon.

D.O. left a message to his fans through the 'Bubble' messaging feature on 'Lysn'.

He began the message by saying, "Hello, this is EXO's D.O. I wish you spend a joyful and happy Chuseok holiday." He also expressed his warm affection to his fans telling them to dress warmly as the weather is getting chilly.

He concluded the short message telling his fans that he will return to them soon. D.O. wrote, "Hello, this is EXO's D.O. Is everyone well and healthy? I wish you spend a joyful and happy Chuseok holiday. Always remember to wear a mask and please dress warmly since the weather is getting chilly. There isn't much time left for me to return."





D.O. stated that he will return back soon from his mandatory military service. D.O. enlisted in the army back in 2019.

After his enlistment, D.O. also continued to actively participate in the musical in the military with fellow member Xiumin. D.O. will be discharged from the military next year on January 15th.

After 107 days, D.O. will be able to return to his fans as they are excited to see him.

