Go Kyung Pyo explains the reason for his dramatic weight difference in two photos

Go Kyung Pyo gave an explanation for his famous photo comparison.

On September 12 KST, Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo guested on 'Knowing Brothers' as the main co-stars for the upcoming JTBC drama 'Private Life'. During the episode, Go Kyung Pyo was unexpectedly faced with two images that were popular among netizens.

In the two images that were juxtaposed, Go Kyung Pyo looks somewhat plump and "happier" in one and rather slim and "more serious" in another. Allegedly, the images were popular online as a kind of meme, with the titles: 'Happy after eating lots of good food' (left); 'Losing weight and losing happiness' (right).

Go Kyung Pyo himself explained that the photo on the left was taken while he was on a break, simply directing plays at the university and eating well. He said, "I shouldn't have gone to too many outdoor events (where there's food)".

He also shared that he usually has a slimmer figure, though "people misunderstand" that he is an actor of a naturally large build. Between the two images, there should be about a 15-kg difference, he said.

"When I weigh a lot, I can be at about 90 kgs. By the way, the difference in my mood depends on the atmosphere of the event. In the left photo, I look happier because it was for an action film screening, and on the right, I look sad because it was a screening for 'The Wailing' (horror film)," laughed Go Kyung Pyo.

In related news, JTBC's 'Private Life' will premiere on September 16 at 9:30 PM KST!



