4

0

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

TREASURE drops concept video for 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE has dropped the concept video for their upcoming album.

On September 8 KST, the YG Entertainment boy group dropped the concept video for their 2nd single, 'The First Step: Chapter Two'. In the video, the profile shots of the members are each accompanied by phrases such as, "Perfect Match", "Falling For You", "The Apple Of My Eye", "Light Of My Life", and more.

Do you think these words suit the individual concepts of TREASURE? Stay tuned for the comeback album will release on September 18 KST!



  1. TREASURE
1 320 Share 100% Upvoted

1

thealigirl85,207 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

they added Hyunsuk's whispered "Treasure" to the logo! i got actual chills

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND