TREASURE drops concept video for 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

TREASURE has dropped the concept video for their upcoming album.

On September 8 KST, the YG Entertainment boy group dropped the concept video for their 2nd single, 'The First Step: Chapter Two'. In the video, the profile shots of the members are each accompanied by phrases such as, "Perfect Match", "Falling For You", "The Apple Of My Eye", "Light Of My Life", and more.

Do you think these words suit the individual concepts of TREASURE? Stay tuned for the comeback album will release on September 18 KST!





