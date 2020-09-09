Super Junior's Heechul responds to backlash to private conversation with basketball player Ha Seung Jin about TWICE's Nayeon

Super Junior's Heechul responded to the backlash to a private conversation he had with basketball player Ha Seung Jin about TWICE's Nayeon.



In a recent Twitch live stream, former NBA basketball player Ha Seung Jin recalled a drunken conversation he had with Heechul. According to Ha Seung Jin, he knew Heechul was dating TWICE's Momo, and he joked about how there are memes of his own alleged resemblance to TWICE member Nayeon. Some netizens then suggested the two men were making fun of Nayeon's appearance.



Ha Seung Jin has since deleted the live stream video on Twitch and made a public apology about the situation. He also explained he realized his mistake after the stream and personally apologized to those he named publicly.



Heechul has now explained his side of the story on SM Entertainment's 'Dear U. Bubble' platform. He wrote as follows:





"When Seung Jin and I were drinking together before, Seung Jin was talking about my dating rumors. He told me, 'I'm so sorry to Nayeon and her fans.' I asked him why, and he showed me a picture of a look-a-like meme made by anti-fans. I looked at the picture and said, 'There's a lot of trash in the world. That was really bad,' and cursed at them. Seung Jin then said, 'I was hurt too. You have no idea how bad I felt about it.'



It was just an XX-like get-together with 2 drunken men. We never spoke ill of anyone. To be honest, we were so drunk that I don't know exactly what we talked about. It was just a gathering with 2 sons of bitches. After his live stream, Seung Jin told me right away about the drinking incident, and he apologized again and again. I scolded him and said, 'There are a lot of people who'll try to pick on us. There are a lot of people who make 1 into 100. Be very careful. Don't do that in the future.' He was apologetic.



I wondered what it could be when I got memes and malicious comments in direct messages this morning. There's no reason to know whether it was a misrepresentation or an edit of what netizens said. Seung Jin said he'd take responsibility and apologized, and in the moment, I got so angry that I said something harsh. I'm sorry for saying such harsh words to Seung Jin.



Something like this won't happen again, so please don't go after Seung Jin too much. I'm back to my senses after you guys comforted me. I hope we that we can have only happy and good things in the future without situations like this. Thank you. Good night, everyone. I cursed at Seung Jin and scolded him, so please sleep well, everyone."





What are your thoughts on the issue?