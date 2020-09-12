Beenzino and girlfriend Stefanie Michova reveal their tentative plans to have children

Rapper Beenzino and Stephanie Michova discussed their plans to have children.

On the most recent episode of 'ON&OFF', model and content creator Stephanie Michova talked about her wishes to create a large family with Beenzino. At the studio, the permanent cast members watched the couple as they paid a visit to a local tarot card reader.



Their cards revealed that "Beenzino likes Michova a lot more that she likes him", but that Michova is "currently too busy to relax these days". However, the couple went out feeling rather calm, grateful that there wasn't anything too negative. Since the two are known for their long-term relationship, the cast members at the studio applauded them for their steady balance and assurance.

When asked about their future plans, Michova confessed that she initially wanted to get married before the age of 30. "I'm a bit sad, because I don't think I have enough time and energy to start a family yet." But when she does, Michova revealed: "I would like to give birth to four children".

To this statement, Beenzino laughed and responded, "Four is too much. I think you will also be too exhausted."

Beenzino and Stephanie Michova have been dating for six years and are currently sharing an apartment together. Do you enjoy getting a glimpse of their private lives on 'ON&OFF'?