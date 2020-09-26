Financial guide predicts entertainment labels' YouTube income for 3rd quarter

FnGuide has predicted the income from YouTube channels for the 3rd quarter.

FnGuide is a company that provides financial information to investors. FnGuide reported that most entertainment companies stayed in the black despite effects from COVID-19 because of various online platforms. The biggest domestic YouTube channel is BLACKPINK, followed by Big Hit Labels, then BANGTAN TV, then SM TOWN, and then JYP Entertainment. The predicted income from these channels is in order, BLACKPINK (3.2 billion KRW), Big Hit Labels (2.3 billion KRW), JYP Entertainment (1.3 billion KRW), BANGTAN TV (1.1 billion KRW), and SM Town (1 billion KRW).

YG Entertainment especially saw a giant increase in profits the 3rd quarter because of BLACKPINK, who reigns on YouTube. FnGuide predicted that even if YouTube took 30% in fees from their profits, BLACKPINK was still raking in 20 billion KRW yearly just through YouTube.

