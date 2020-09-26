CIX to greet fans as a full group for the first time in a while through 'HELLO, FIX'

CIX is ready to be promoting as a full group again.

Bae Jin Young had taken a break from the group due to his injury, but he's finally back and CIX will be greeting their fans for the first time as a full, 5-membered group in a while. Their fanmeeting 'HELLO, FIX' will take place on October 11th, and will air live in 40 different countries including Korea, Japan, Belgium, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanma, Russia, and USA. Originally, tickets were supposed to go on sale on the 21st, but had to be pushed back to the 28th.

They're also going to be going back on October with 'Hello Strange Time'. Are you excited to see the full group again?