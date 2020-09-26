ONEUS talk about ‘Road To Kingdom’ and their first promotion since the program

In an interview with news outlet Newsen, boy group ONEUS shared their experience on ‘Road To Kingdom’ and the conclusion of their latest promotions with their 4th mini album ‘Lived’.

Earlier this August, ONEUS promoted their mini album ‘Lived’ with its title song ‘To Be Or Not To Be’ along with its b-side ‘Airplane’.

ONEUS talked about how appearing on ‘Road To Kingdom’ has helped them in this promotion. “We learned a lot [on Road To Kingdom] from preparing stages of various concepts in a short period of time, as well as from watching other teams’ performances. Various aspects helped us become more natural on the stage, and it has helped our members both psychologically along with improving our skills.”

When asked about the group’s most memorable experience during ‘To Be Or Not To Be’ promotions, the members admitted that they were nervous about promoting this song as there are parts of the choreography that are very difficult. Despite so, each stage is memorable and they are glad that the promotions ended well.

The group also pointed out during their one week promotions with ‘Airplane’, they had a different outfit concept each stage, and along with the outfit change, they matched gestures as well as their opening choreography for the song. “The process of making a new opening choreography was really fun, and we are really happy that many TO MOONs (ONEUS's fanclub) like it a lot too.”

ONEUS also unveiled their future plans and goals for the remaining of the year, “Before the release of our new album, we will be communicating with fans on SNS through a variety of content while we work hard to show you an even better side of us. We hope that our members can stay safe for the rest of this year, and be able to show various performances and a good side of us.”

Check out the group's latest comeback 'To Be Or Not To Be' below!