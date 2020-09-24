Dawn unveils a teaser video following his announcement of his comeback

Previously, P Nation confirmed Dawn's comeback to be in October. Since then, Dawn has officially dropped a teaser video preparing for his comeback.

The artist made the release of the teaser clip on Twitter as the video shows a tv screen that shows the short clips of Dawn. Then the TV screen shows his name and displays the date of his comeback.

On the tweet, Dawn also left fans guessing as he left a blank spot for the name of the featured artist on his title track "DAWNDIDIDAWN".

He will be releasing his title track on October 9 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!