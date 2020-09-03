CLC's Eunbin to play NCT Jaehyun's potential love interest in upcoming KBS drama 'Dear.M'

CLC's Eunbin has been cast in the upcoming KBS drama 'Dear.M'.



According to reports, Eunbin is taking on the role of engineering student Min Yang Hee, who develops a crush on Chang Min Ho (played by NCT's Jaehyun). Min Yang Hee grew up pampered in a wealthy family, so she's often known to be a pain due to her tactlessness and unintentional ignorance. However, she eventually wins people over with her charm.



'Dear.M' is a spin-off of the popular 'Love Playlist' series, and NCT's Jaehyun and Kim Sae Ron have also been confirmed as part of the cast. The youth romance drama will follow the search for an anonymous user named 'M' who flips Seoyeon University upside down by posting student secrets on the school's online community forum.



In other news, CLC recently made a comeback with "Helicopter".