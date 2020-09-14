Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, & Golden are cruisin' in slick new 'Gotta Go' MV

Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, and Golden (G.Soul) have dropped a slick new MV for "Gotta Go" from the second part of H1HGR MUSIC's first ever compilation album, 'H1GHR: Blue Tape'!

A dazzling collaboration with 'Chevrolet Korea', the "Gotta Go" MV features Jay Park, pH-1, and Golden cruising with Chevrolet's RS Midnight Trailblazer, arriving in style for a late night dance and jam session. Meanwhile, H1GHR MUSIC's compilation album part 2 'H1GHR: Blue Tape' is set for release this September 16 at 6 PM KST, so make sure to check it out!

