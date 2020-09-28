51

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK drop the exciting full tracklist for 'The Album'!

The full tracklist for BLACKPINK's long-awaited 1st full album 'The Album' is here!

As you can see below, the BLACKPINK members have loaded up their highly-anticipated new album with a whopping 8-tracks, starting with their two pre-release singles "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" feat. Selena Gomez. The 6 tracks which follow are brand new, never-before-heard tracks including "Pretty Savage", "Bet You Wanna" feat. Cardi B, the group's comeback title track "Lovesick Girls", "Crazy Over You", "Love To Hate Me", and "You Never Know"!

Which song are you looking forward to the most? BLACKPINK's 'The Album' is out worldwide later this week on October 2 at 12 AM EST!

kookieisbitching26 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I love these girls so much, and I'm glad Jisoo and Jennie participated in writing the title track. I can't wait. These girls deserve everything.

kiwikiwikiwi106 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

So excited for the comeback and so happy they're letting the girls have some say in their music!

