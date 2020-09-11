The female celebs you think of when you hear "Eye-Smile"

Celebrities are known for their beauty and charms. They are often expected to smile in front of the camera as they make public appearances. Many of these celebrities show off their bright smiles.

The "Eye-Smile" is a feature when an individual's eyes squint and make a crescent shape as they smile. Many people find this feature attractive and cute. Also, many believe this type of smile makes the individual more youthful-looking as well.

So without further ado, here is a list of celebrities who are known to have the "Eye-smile".

Girls' Generation - Tiffany

Lee Hyori

Son Ye Jin

Girl's Day - Minah

Suzy

Park Bo Young

KARA - Seungyeon

Kim Go Eun