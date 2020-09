VAV has revealed their highlight medley for 'Made For Two'.

The boys' 6th mini-album will include 6 tracks - title song "Made For Two", "Into You", "Moto", "Hold Tight", "You Taught Me Love", and the instrumental for "Made For Two".



VAV's 6th mini-album 'Made For Two' will be the first album the boys promote as 6 albums after Baron enlists. However, he'll still be part of the album. The full release will be on September 15th.