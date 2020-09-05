Oh My Girl's Arin accidentally reveals Hyojung's phone number on 'V Live'

Oh My Girl's Arin has made an unexpected accident during 'V Live'.

On September 4 KST, members Arin, Mimi, Binnie, and Seunghee communicated with their fans on the live stream platform. During the stream, the youngest member Arin wanted to share a certain part of her phone screen with the fans.

However, the moment she exposed her phone screen to the camera, Hyojung's number had popped up!

With over 1 million people watching the 'V Live', Arin and the members were extremely startled at first but burst into laughter soon afterwards. They engaged in a phone call with Hyojung on the spot, who coolly responded, "That's okay".

Fans of Oh My Girl also took this accident as nothing but a hilarious moment. Some comments include:

"LOL, Arin is so shocked, look how cute she is"

"They say Hyojung received 0 calls haha"

"Hyojung should still change her number lol"

Currently, the portion with Hyojung's number reveal has been cut out from the uploaded video on 'V Live'.

Witness the moment below, edited by a fan!