Watch SuperM's premiere performance of 'One (Monster & Infinity)' on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

On September 23 (EST), SuperM premiered the highly-anticipated performance for their comeback title track "One (Monster & Infinity)", from their 1st full album 'Super One'!

On this day, SuperM made their second ever guest appearance as the musical guests of Wednesday's broadcast of 'The Ellen DeGenres Show', unveiling the performance to "One (Monster & Infinity)" even before their 1st full album release.

Meanwhile, SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)" is a hybrid remix genre fusing two unique songs - "Monster" and "Infinity" - into one. The track was pre-released back on September 23 at 12 AM EST worldwide, just before the group drops their 'Super One' comeback album later this week on September 25 at 12 AM EST.

Don't forget to also tune in on September 24 at 11:10 PM KST to catch SuperM's 'Super One Countdown Live' on YouTube! Now watch the group's full performance below (or here at 'Ellen Tube').

