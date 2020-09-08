IU tells fans she's preparing to release a full album at the end of the year

9

On September 9, IU answered fans' questions with a YouTube segment titled 'New Employee Lee Jidong's ASMR'!

In the fun segment, IU transformed into a telemarketer for her label EDAM Entertainment, taking "calls" from fans ASMR-style. The first call asked Lee Jidong if IU planned on holding any online concerts this year. After receiving the necessary information from headquarters, Lee Jidong stated, "There are no plans for an online concert this year. However, there are various events planned instead. My sources tell me that IU is preparing a full album, set for release at the end of the year when IU typically holds her concerts."

New employee Lee Jidong added on, "Since it is her first full album release in a long time, she plans on working on it for a long time before releasing it unexpectedly." 

Finally, Lee Jidong also revealed that IU's popular YouTube content, 'Homebody Vacation with IU', will be returning with season 2 very soon. Can't wait!

