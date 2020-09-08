VAV release 1st stunning MV teaser for 'Made For Two'

VAV have released a stunning MV teaser for their comeback title track, "Made For Two"!

In the MV teaser, the VAV members share breathtaking views of scenic spots across the beautiful Jeju island, while delivering a romantic message, "Love is made for two". Member Baron, who enlisted for his mandatory service this past weekend on September 7, stars as the male lead of the MV, showcasing his actor side opposite a female lead.

VAV's comeback with their 6th mini album, also titled 'Made For Two', is set for September 15 at 12 PM KST!