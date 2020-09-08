6

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

VAV release 1st stunning MV teaser for 'Made For Two'

AKP STAFF

VAV have released a stunning MV teaser for their comeback title track, "Made For Two"!

In the MV teaser, the VAV members share breathtaking views of scenic spots across the beautiful Jeju island, while delivering a romantic message, "Love is made for two". Member Baron, who enlisted for his mandatory service this past weekend on September 7, stars as the male lead of the MV, showcasing his actor side opposite a female lead. 

VAV's comeback with their 6th mini album, also titled 'Made For Two', is set for September 15 at 12 PM KST!

  1. VAV
2 195 Share 100% Upvoted

0

quark1239510,018 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Oh wow that is gorgeous and so different from their last concept. I love it.

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx3,884 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

AHH They look amazing!! I'm so excited can it come out now?!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND