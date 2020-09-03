B1A4, Oh My Girl, & ONF to release new WM Entertainment family song 'Ours' ahead of 'Hello! WM Ontact Live 2020'

WM Entertainment family artists B1A4, Oh My Girl, and ONF plan to release a special collaboration song in light of their upcoming 'Hello! WM Onctact Live 2020' concert!

Titled "Ours" and collectively sung by Hello! WM, the track is produced by Monotree's Hwang Hyun. The song aims to deliver hope and companionship to listeners during difficult times across the globe. Fans attending the 'Hello! WM Ontact Live 2020' concert this September 4 at 9 PM KST will be able to see the artists performing their new track live for the first time ever.

Hello! WM's "Ours" will be released via various online platforms on September 4 at 6 PM KST!

