Singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin's mother passes away

On the early morning of September 4, singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin took to his Instagram to share unfortunate news of his mother's passing.

He wrote, "My beloved mother, Mrs. Song Soon Duk, has passed away as of September 3, 2020 at 10:27 PM in the evening at 85 years old. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, holding an open funeral ceremony will be difficult. Please wish her a safe passage where you are, to ensure the health of everyone."

Meanwhile, Yoon Jong Shin departed Korea for his 10th anniversary music project 'The Stranger Project' back in November of 2019. However, he returned to Korea abruptly in July of this year after hearing news of his mother's worsening health. He was then subject to a 14-day quarantine period, unable to visit his mother in the hospital until after the 2-weeks.

Our condolences go out to Yoon Jong Shin and his family members.

