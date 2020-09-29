10

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Every single NBC program's official account on Twitter jumps on for an epic 'Dynamite' sing-a-long for #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

AKP STAFF

Back on September 28, to get fans hyped up for #BTSWEEK coming on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' all this week, NBC launched a massive sing-a-long on Twitter!

First, the sing-a-long was started by NBC Entertainment's official account on September 29, as the broadcasting station launched into the signature opening line of BTS's "Dynamite". Soon, numerous NBC-affiliated programs jumped on for the epic sing-a-long. Literally, every single NBC program's official Twitter ever! 

Check out the huge thread below:

Did your favorite NBC show join in on the "Dynamite" sing-a-long?

To continue the party, hop on the train through NBC Entertainment's original post here!

  1. BTS
3 1,999 Share 63% Upvoted

1

jpopkings-12,444 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

1

Astres_Dare2,455 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

That is soo cool!!
Also IDOL performance and Dynamite with The band and Jimmy <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS is back at #1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'
13 hours ago   65   7,902

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND