Every single NBC program's official account on Twitter jumps on for an epic 'Dynamite' sing-a-long for #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

Back on September 28, to get fans hyped up for #BTSWEEK coming on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' all this week, NBC launched a massive sing-a-long on Twitter!

First, the sing-a-long was started by NBC Entertainment's official account on September 29, as the broadcasting station launched into the signature opening line of BTS's "Dynamite". Soon, numerous NBC-affiliated programs jumped on for the epic sing-a-long. Literally, every single NBC program's official Twitter ever!

Check out the huge thread below:

Did your favorite NBC show join in on the "Dynamite" sing-a-long?

To continue the party, hop on the train through NBC Entertainment's original post here!