The group debuted back in 2008 on September 4th. Now, 2PM celebrate their 12th anniversary since their debut. The group announced about this celebratory day on Twitter as they celebrate with fans globally.

In response, many fans are posting their congratulatory messages on social media as they celebrate the anniversary with 2PM.

#우리의_시간은_언제나2PM

2PM덕에 12년이 행복했어. 앞으로도 잘 부탁해 항상 고마워 pic.twitter.com/W6YtHzeD8c — 왓서 (@wooangg2) September 3, 2020

Happy 12th anniversary 2PM!!🥳

Thank you for always shining our days with your warmest hearts☀️ When the spring breeze arises to push away our longing.. we will run to see you, waving millions flowers💐🥰#Our_Time_is_A1way2_2PM#우리의_시간은_언제나2PM pic.twitter.com/t1df0kqBEm — 2PMAlways (@2pmalways) September 3, 2020

Congratulations 2PM on your 12th anniversary!