Wish Asia's 'No.1' star BoA a happy 20th anniversary using her very own Twitter emoji!

Less than 2 weeks left until Asia's "No.1" star BoA celebrates her big 20th anniversary since debut!

To commemorate the monumental occasion, SM Entertainment is currently carrying out a month-long 20th anniversary project. One part of the ongoing anniversary project is BoA's very own Twitter emoji, just launched today!

Make sure to wish BoA a #Happy_BoA_20th_Anniversary using the hashtags below, and you'll see BoA's very own emoji displayed on Twitter!

Meanwhile, Part 3 of BoA's 20th anniversary music release project featuring pop musician Gallant's remake of "Only One" will be out this August 14 at 6 PM KST.