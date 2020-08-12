Newlywed couple Hyerim & Shin Min Chul says they want to have kids soon on 'Video Star'

Wonder Girls member Lim appeared as a guest on the August 11 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Video Star', where she talked about her plans to have kids!

As many of you know, the former idol tied the knot with her taekwondo artist boyfriend Shin Min Chul back in July of this year, after dating for 7-years. During 'Video Star', Lim was asked if the newlywed couple planned on having kids soon.

Lim answered, "I want to have kids within the next 2~3 years. I want to have kids quickly." However, soon afterward, Lim's husband Shin Min Chul made a surprise guest appearance on the recording set! He then also responded to the same question, with, "Well actually Lim signed on with a new agency back in March of this year, so I would like for her to promote more actively in the entertainment industry for a while longer. We've talked about wanting to have kids soon before, but these days I'm starting to change my mind. I don't want [Lim's] time to go to waste."