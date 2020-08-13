Jenyer (Jiyoon) revealed her 'Anger of Love' teaser images for her 'Fire' single album.
In her latest teasers, Jenyer is cast in bright red and a heart is lit onto her face. 'Fire' marks her first ever solo comeback with a dance concept since her promotions with 4minute. Fans can expect more concept photos and videos until August 19 KST, music video teasers on August 22-23, and the full release on the 24th.
Stay tuned for updates on Jenyer's 'Fire'!
Jenyer (Jiyoon) reveals bright red 'Anger of Love' teaser images for 'Fire' single album
