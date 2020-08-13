Jenyer (Jiyoon) reveals bright red 'Anger of Love' teaser images for 'Fire' single album

Jenyer (Jiyoon) revealed her 'Anger of Love' teaser images for her 'Fire' single album.



In her latest teasers, Jenyer is cast in bright red and a heart is lit onto her face. 'Fire' marks her first ever solo comeback with a dance concept since her promotions with 4minute. Fans can expect more concept photos and videos until August 19 KST, music video teasers on August 22-23, and the full release on the 24th.



Stay tuned for updates on Jenyer's 'Fire'!