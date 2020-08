On August 10, WEi’s agency OUI Entertainment said that singer-songwriter Zion.T participated as a producer in Kim Yo Han’s new song.

Kim Yo Han will be releasing a new digital single on August 25 and this will be his first solo song in a year since his former group X1’s disbandment.

Meanwhile, OUI’s upcoming boy group WEi comprising of Kim Yo Han, Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Dong Han and Kang Seok Hwa are set to make their official debut soon.