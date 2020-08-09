6

1

Music Video
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Rich Brian releases 'Love in My Pocket' remix featuring Day6's Jae

AKP STAFF

On August 10, Rich Brian released a surprise remixed version of "Love in My Pocket" featuring Day6's Jae

While this release was mostly unannounced, fans have already speculated that the duo will be collaborating, given the spoilers they have been putting out on Twitter.

In the MV for this remix, while Rich Brian got his fair share of editing, Jae is seen hilariously with unedited scenes of him jamming out in front of green screen backdrops. 

What do you think about this collaboration?

  1. Jae
0 751 Share 86% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND