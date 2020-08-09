Rich Brian releases 'Love in My Pocket' remix featuring Day6's Jae

On August 10, Rich Brian released a surprise remixed version of "Love in My Pocket" featuring Day6's Jae.

While this release was mostly unannounced, fans have already speculated that the duo will be collaborating, given the spoilers they have been putting out on Twitter.

In the MV for this remix, while Rich Brian got his fair share of editing, Jae is seen hilariously with unedited scenes of him jamming out in front of green screen backdrops.

