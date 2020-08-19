11

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MONSTA X's Shownu & Minhyuk to release a duet OST for webtoon 'She's My Type'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X members Shownu and Minhyuk will be singing their first ever duet together, as OST Part.5 of the ongoing TOON STUDIO webtoon series 'She's My Type'!

So far, musicians including B1A4's Sandeul, GRAYDeVita, and Super Junior's Kyuhyun have participated in OST tracks for 'She's My Type', enhancing the webtoon experience for fans of the series. In addition to Shownu and Minhyuk, singer Car, the Garden is also expected to participate in Part.4 of the OST series. 

Look forward to more information on the release of Shownu x Minhyuk's duet OST, coming some time in September!

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Shownu
  3. Minhyuk
1 447 Share 92% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx2,281 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

ooh this will be great Joohoney has an AMAZING singing voice, his rap is great but when he sings...goosebumps!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND