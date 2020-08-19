MONSTA X's Shownu & Minhyuk to release a duet OST for webtoon 'She's My Type'

MONSTA X members Shownu and Minhyuk will be singing their first ever duet together, as OST Part.5 of the ongoing TOON STUDIO webtoon series 'She's My Type'!

So far, musicians including B1A4's Sandeul, GRAY, DeVita, and Super Junior's Kyuhyun have participated in OST tracks for 'She's My Type', enhancing the webtoon experience for fans of the series. In addition to Shownu and Minhyuk, singer Car, the Garden is also expected to participate in Part.4 of the OST series.

Look forward to more information on the release of Shownu x Minhyuk's duet OST, coming some time in September!