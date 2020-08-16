WEi’s Kim Yo Han kicks off solo debut promotions with teaser schedule and first teaser image

On August 17, OUI Entertainment’s upcoming boy group WEi, as well as former X1 member, Kim Yo Han revealed his teaser schedule leading up to his solo debut with first digital single ‘No More (Prod. Zion.T)’.

The teaser schedule promises an array of content to be put out by the soloist, including three concept images, two MV teasers, lyric image as well as point choreography video. After the release of the digital single, Kim Yo Han also promises 2 choreography videos to be released.

Alongside with the teaser schedule, is the unveil of his teaser image.

As previously reported, Kim Yo Han’s first digital single is produced by Zion.T. Fans anticipation is building up as they look forward to what this collaboration has to offer.

Meanwhile, the digital single ‘No More (Prod. Zion.T)’ will be released on August 25 KST.