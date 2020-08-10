VICTON's Seungwoo tops iTunes album charts in 11 countries with his solo debut mini album 'Fame'

According to Play M Entertainment on August 11, VICTON member Seungwoo has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 11 different countries with his solo debut mini album, 'Fame'.

Seungwoo successfully made his solo debut back on August 10 at 6 PM KST with the release of his 1st mini album 'Fame' and his title track, "Sacrifice". Shortly afterward, 'Fame' was spotted taking up the #1 spot on iTunes album charts in Denmark, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan, and more, recording 11 different countries total.

Furthermore, Seungwoo's 'Fame' was seen topping Hanteo's daily album sales chart on August 10, surpassing 30,000 copies in daily sales for the first day of release. Congratulations, Seungwoo!