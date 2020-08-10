TREASURE confess that some of the members shed tears of happiness after their debut stage

After successfully holding their grand debut stage this weekend through SBS's 'Inkigayo', YG Entertainment's newest rookie boy group TREASURE held a roundtable interview with the press to discuss their hopes for the future!

First, TREASURE's leader Hyunsuk reflected on their meaningful debut stage. He said, "It was the first stage we performed with the name TREASURE. There was this overwhelming feeing that's hard to describe. After we finished our 'V Live' broadcast that day, some of the members shed tears." The TREASURE boys then put their mouths together to point out Hyunsuk, Bang Ye Dam, and Jungwoo as the tear culprits. Bang Ye Dam explained, "I was a trainee for a long time, but I was also reminded of the long hours we all practiced together. When I looked behind me, Hyunsuk-hyung was crying. And I saw all the members' faces, and the tears just came."

Now that they've finally debuted, what are TREASURE's goals this year? Hyunsuk answered, "First, before we think of anything like winning awards, the only solution is for all of us to just work hard. But having said that, our goal for this year is the rookie award. It's an award that you can only receive once in a lifetime. We will try our best."

Finally, the TREASURE members also expressed their gratitude toward their YG Entertainment sunbae artists like G-Dragon and Taeyang for their sincere advice and encouragements.

