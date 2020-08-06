Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of July 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of July 2020 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|BLACKPINK - How You Like That
|175,704,998
|2
|Hwa Sa - Maria
|160,231,421
|3
|Zico ft. Rain - Summer Hate
|157,233,085
|4
|BLOO - Downtown Baby
|135,894,356
|5
|SSAK3 - Beach Again
|123,470,196
|6
|IU ft. Suga - Eight
|117,495,010
|7
|Sunmi - pporappippam
|113,806,491
|8
|Jo Jung Suk - Aloha
|104,342,563
|9
|SSAK3 - In Summer (Deux Cover)
|98,010,734
|10
|Oh My Girl - Dolphin
|90,187,877
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|EXO-SC - 1 Billion Views
|497,325
|Dreamus
|2
|BLACKPINK - SPECIAL EDITION How You Like That
|299,640
|YG PLUS
|3
|ATEEZ - ZERO _ FEVER Part.1
|208,763
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|4
|Irene & Seulgi - Monster
|206,394
|Dreamus
|5
|Seventeen - Heng:garæ
|136,668 (Total Sales: 1,344,181)
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|6
|SF9 - 9loryUS
|94,291
|Kakao M
|7
|GFriend - 回_Song of the Sirens
|89,405
|Kakao M
|8
|WOODZ - EQUAL
|77,450 (Total Sales: 137,450)
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|9
|Lee Jin Hyuk - Splash!
|64,082
|Kakao M
|10
|Stray Kids - GO生
|62,622 (Total Sales: 306,084)
|Dreamus
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment