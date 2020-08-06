15

6

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of July 2020

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of July 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1BLACKPINK - How You Like That175,704,998
2Hwa Sa - Maria160,231,421
3Zico ft. Rain - Summer Hate
157,233,085
4BLOO - Downtown Baby135,894,356
5SSAK3 - Beach Again123,470,196
6IU ft. Suga - Eight117,495,010
7Sunmi - pporappippam113,806,491
8Jo Jung Suk - Aloha104,342,563
9SSAK3 - In Summer (Deux Cover)98,010,734
10Oh My Girl - Dolphin
90,187,877


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1EXO-SC - 1 Billion Views497,325Dreamus
2BLACKPINK - SPECIAL EDITION How You Like That299,640YG PLUS
3ATEEZ - ZERO _ FEVER Part.1208,763Genie Music, Stone Music
4Irene & Seulgi - Monster206,394Dreamus
5Seventeen - Heng:garæ
136,668 (Total Sales: 1,344,181)Genie Music, Stone Music
6SF9 - 9loryUS94,291Kakao M
7GFriend - 回_Song of the Sirens89,405Kakao M
8WOODZ - EQUAL77,450 (Total Sales: 137,450)Genie Music, Stone Music
9Lee Jin Hyuk - Splash!64,082Kakao M
10Stray Kids - GO生62,622 (Total Sales: 306,084)Dreamus


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Zico
  4. SUGA
  5. EXO-SC
  6. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  7. IU
  8. Jo Jung Suk
  9. Hwa Sa
  10. Oh My Girl
  11. Rain
  12. Irene
  13. Seulgi
  14. Seventeen
  15. SF9
  16. Stray Kids
  17. Sunmi
  18. Lee Jin Hyuk
  19. GAON
  20. BLOO
  21. SSAK3
  22. WOODZ
4 1,591 Share 71% Upvoted

3

birchlaw63 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
An Oh My Girl B-side hanging on in the top 10? Impressive.

Share

1

killthislove001,187 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Eight has such longevity, staying on the charts after all these months! Bloo chatting years later is also cool!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND