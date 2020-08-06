Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of July 2020

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of July 2020 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 BLACKPINK - How You Like That 175,704,998 2 Hwa Sa - Maria 160,231,421 3 Zico ft. Rain - Summer Hate

157,233,085 4 BLOO - Downtown Baby 135,894,356 5 SSAK3 - Beach Again 123,470,196 6 IU ft. Suga - Eight 117,495,010 7 Sunmi - pporappippam 113,806,491 8 Jo Jung Suk - Aloha 104,342,563 9 SSAK3 - In Summer (Deux Cover) 98,010,734 10 Oh My Girl - Dolphin

90,187,877





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 EXO-SC - 1 Billion Views 497,325 Dreamus 2 BLACKPINK - SPECIAL EDITION How You Like That 299,640 YG PLUS 3 ATEEZ - ZERO _ FEVER Part.1 208,763 Genie Music, Stone Music 4 Irene & Seulgi - Monster 206,394 Dreamus 5 Seventeen - Heng:garæ

136,668 (Total Sales: 1,344,181) Genie Music, Stone Music 6 SF9 - 9loryUS 94,291 Kakao M 7 GFriend - 回_Song of the Sirens 89,405 Kakao M 8 WOODZ - EQUAL 77,450 (Total Sales: 137,450) Genie Music, Stone Music 9 Lee Jin Hyuk - Splash! 64,082 Kakao M 10 Stray Kids - GO生 62,622 (Total Sales: 306,084) Dreamus





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.