SuperMDisbandParty trends worldwide on Twitter as upset EXO fans are concerned over Baekhyun's health

EXO fans have taken to social media to express their concerns over Baekhyun's health.

Many fans were worried as the artist looked extremely fatigued recently. Baekhyun was recently seen through Instagram Live as the group SuperM took the time to communicate with their fans.

SuperM is currently in the middle of promoting their album 'Super One' and have gathered to prepare for their second lead single "Tiger Inside". On August 27th KST, the group turned on their Instagram Live to greet their fans and revealed they have currently gathered to practice for the new song.

However, many fans became concerned about all the members' health as they all looked very tired. One of the members even said "Why am I so sleepy today?" during the live session.

As they started the video, one member brought the camera over to Baekhyun who was laying on the sofa. Baekhyun looked very fatigued that he seemed like he couldn't even open his eyes. When the camera closed in on him, he mumbled "I'm so sleepy."





Throughout the live video, Baekhyun seemed very sleepy and energyless although he tried his best to show his energetic side.

After seeing this live broadcast, the excited fans became concerned and angered as they believed their beloved artist could not get any rest.



These fans, particularly EXO fans, took to the social media as they expressed their anger and tweeted #SuperMDisbandParty.

i hope, this tired face is the last i know. rest well baekhyunie, we love you.#SuperMDisbandParty pic.twitter.com/on6MXzsrcF — ica 🍒 (@ddalgibacon) August 27, 2020

I HOPE ALL OF YOU COULD SLEEP AT NIGHT. BE GRATEFUL THAT Y'ALL STUPID ASS COULD SLEEP CAUSE BAEKHYUN HAVE NO ENOUGH TIME FOR THAT 🙃#SuperMDisbandParty pic.twitter.com/n3MYLD5zz3 — prince loey (@yeolcherry61) August 27, 2020

Dear @SMTOWNGLOBAL for the 1st time i used hashtag #SuperMDisbandParty



Not only kaibaek but all member. Can you see it clearly? They're all so tired. Prioritize your artist health before anything else. They're not robot! Don't make them your money machines, they're need to rest pic.twitter.com/z4GR7Yafkl — 🍬멜리사 • ㅅ • (@baekhyun2209) August 27, 2020

SM can you just disband this group ?? all the members in this group are tired, they need a break, the members' schedules are very busy, I beg you to disband this group.#SuperMDisbandParty @SMTOWNGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/oKX6HrrBh5 — 비비 ||📌JD (@Dandaniedyoo) August 27, 2020

Although many fans have been asking the group to disband, there have been some fans who believe they should still support the group for their hard work and asked other fans to do the same.

Overall, the entire SuperM members seemed tired as they prepared diligently for their promotion for their fans. Many fans still hope the group will be able to get the rest they well deserve at the end of the promotion for their coming album 'Super One'.