These are the female idols most mentioned for their visuals

Girl idol members need basic singing and dancing skills as the foundation to become part of an idol group. However, there is one more that is listed in one of the criteria of becoming an idol - that is looks.

Many girl idols are praised and worshipped by fans as they admire their skills of singing and dancing on stage but also have the beauty of goddesses. Over the years, more and more beautiful girl idol groups have made their debut making the entertainment industry truly a field of flowers.

Without further ado, here are a few girl group members who are most mentioned for their beautiful visuals. Keep in mind, the list is not in any particular order.

Red Velvet - Irene

TWICE - Sana

BLACKPINK - Jisoo

April - Naeun



(G)I-DLE - Miyeon



IZ*ONE - Kim Minjoo



