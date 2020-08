TWICE is preparing to meet their fans as they release a teaser video of their practice for the online concert 'Beyond LIVE - TWICE : World in A Day'



The girls appear in the JYP Entertainment dance studio and begin to practice their choreography for various songs. The video was uploaded on YouTube on August 8th KST and shows the girls preparing to meet their fans.



TWICE online concert will take place on August 9th at 3 PM KST.