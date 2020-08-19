Super Junior's Eunhyuk & MONSTA X's Minhyuk confirmed as hosts of new idol web variety 'Back To The Idol'

Super Junior's Eunhyuk and MONSTA X's Minhyuk will be working together as hosts of a new web variety program, titled 'Back To The Idol'!

Co-produced by digital studio M-Dromeda and KT's seezn, 'Back To The Idol' is a cover dance variety program. Currently promoting idol groups and musicians will appear as guest each week and look back on some hit idol performances from the early 2000's, a.k.a the 2nd generation.

The first guests of 'Back To The Idol' will be the boys of ONF, having recently returned with "Sukhumvit Swimming". 'Back To The Idol' premieres this coming August 26 at 9 PM KST via the seezn app first, before also airing via M-Dromeda's official YouTube beginning on September 2.