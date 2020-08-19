ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo discusses his upcoming drama 'True Beauty' in 'Esquire' cover pictorial

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo was featured as the September cover model of 'Esquire' magazine!

Throughout the photoshoot, Cha Eun Woo pulled off luxurious fashion styles ranging from classy, to elegant, sporty, and more. In his interview, Cha Eun Woo shared, "It really spoke to my heart when I saw fans commenting, 'I'm always on your side'. There's strength that comes from the word 'always'."

Next, the idol/actor discussed his upcoming new drama, 'True Beauty'. He recalled, "I've read the script of 'True Beauty' multiple times, because it was really entertaining. I always laugh at the same part even though I've read it already." Regarding his chemistry so far with his co-star Moon Ga Young, Cha Eun Woo said, "Noona is so good at acting out her character Joo Kyung, she's so experienced. I've known her since before because we are alumni from the same school, so I think I can call her 'Sunbaenim~' and we will be able to work well together."

