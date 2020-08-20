11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off elegant fall lip colors in 'Elle'

BLACKPINK's Jennie is here to preview some elegant lip colors to try out this fall season, in the September edition of 'Elle' magazine!

Wearing chic 2020 fall/winter makeup from 'HERA', Jennie delighted fans with a softer side in tones of pink, brown, and red. In addition to rocking classic, yet stylish lip colors, Jennie also demonstrated the glowing effects of 'HERA's new 'Glow Lasting Cushion' with her flawless complexion. 

Check out some of Jennie's 'Elle' preview cuts, below. 

Her skin is flawless.

