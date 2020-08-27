Taemin reveals the tracklist poster for his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'

Taemin has released more details about his upcoming third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1'.

'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' will drop on September 7. The album began to be unveiled back when Taemin pre-leased the prologue single, "2 Kids" on August 4th.

However, the album wasn't fully revealed earlier this month. Now, Taemin is gearing up to release his full album as he unveils the tracklist poster for his third album.

The album will be released in two parts - Act 1 and Act 2. So stay tuned for more details and teasers to come!