SoRi is ready to ride in August comeback teaser image

SoRi has released a teaser image for her August comeback.

In the teaser image, SoRi looks like she's ready to ride in motorcycle gear. The singer previously stated her single "I Am Not Alone", which she released in July of 2019, might be her last, but it looks like she'll be returning with a new song this month.

She took motorcycle riding lessons in a recent YouTube vlog, and it looks like that may be the source of her inspiration or she was preparing for her comeback's concept.  

Stay tuned for updates on SoRi's comeback. 

