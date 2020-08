WINNER's Song Min Ho and solo artist Jeon So Mi have been featured as dual cover models of 'Elle' magazine's September issue!

In a series of 4-unique cover versions, Song Min Ho and Jeon So Mi establish themselves as representative fashion icons of the new age among their fellow K-Pop artists, exuding unrivaled confidence and aura.

Look out for the full version of Song Min Ho and Jeon So Mi's 'Elle' cover pictorials and interviews, coming soon!