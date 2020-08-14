BiPA makes a comeback with a new album 'Be REAL' releasing MV for track "I Don't Care"

Former Hip-hop girl group, Lip Service, member BiPA made a comeback after a year with her new album 'Be REAL'

BiPA released her new album on August 14th at midnight KST. It has been one year since her last promotion when she released her debut album 'R.E.B.I.R.T.H' that was released in July of 2019.

The title track for her new album is "I Don't Care" and expresses the message telling those who have been hurt by others not to care and hold true to one's own principles.



BiPA stated that she had taken a long time to prepare for her album as she stated, "The message of this album can be a message anyone can relate to including myself. I wish that no one misses the chance to do something they want because they're afraid of other people's perspectives of them."



